Obituaries 01-05-2022

Ralph F. Menier, Sr.

Retired American Airlines Flight Engineer

Funeral Services were conducted on Friday, December 31 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals for Ralph F. Menier, Sr., who passed on December 27 after a long illness at his home in Atkinson, NH. He was 91 years old. Services concluded with Military Honors and interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Ralph was born and raised in Chelsea. The family came to live in Revere and he was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1948. He joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and served for two years, having been discharged in December of 1952.

Ralph had an intense interest in airplanes and all that made them perform. He was an alumnus of the former New England Aircraft and Engineering school and he worked as a Flight Engineer with American Airlines for 45 years, retiring in 2000. Ralph truly loved his chosen field of work and anxiously would work much overtime simply for the joy he received while performing.

In 1977, Ralph and his wife decided to leave Revere and to enjoy their New Hampshire home permanently. Soon, the entire family followed.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Dorothy M. (Voss) Menier on January 14, 2009. He was the devoted father of Ralph F. Menier, Jr. and his longtime partner, Myrna Lopez, Donna M. Menier and Richard P. Menier, of all of Atkinson, NH; the proud grandfather of Raymond H. Meiner of Ladson, SC, Rachel G. Menier of Nashua, NH, Alfred R. Rapisarda and Daniel J. Rapisarda, both of Atkinson. NH and Brittany McDougall of Buffalo, NY; dear father-in-law of the late Tammy Thompson-Menier.

William Earnest Rosser III

Educator

William Ernest (Bill) Rosser III, 78, passed away peacefully at Beverly Hospital after a brief illness.

Born January 3, 1943 in Chelsea, he was the son of the late James and Concetta (Rigione) Rosser of Revere.

Bill grew up in Revere and earned his B.A. In British History and Literature from Boston College in 1964. He went on to earn a Masters in Middle Eastern History from Boston University. Soon thereafter, he earned his Masters in Philosophy from Fairfield University. He taught many subjects in history, social studies, and government for 40 years beginning at Boston Latin Academy, then in Ridgefield, CT, Masconomet Regional H.S. and Saugus High School in 1971 where he remained for the rest of his teaching career.

He was a man who knew his purpose and fulfilled it with vigor, impacting the lives of thousands of students, encouraging them to get involved in civics, to travel as he loved to do and to think independently. He could often be heard in the hallway before his Middle Eastern History classes wearing a white robe and bernoos saying “Wisdom, Knowledge and Truth right this way!”

When asked about origins of Middle Eastern conflicts, he would reply “well you have to understand 4,000 years of history!” His students recalled his hobbies as “reading, traveling, raising lillies, general gardening, correcting term papers and making bad jokes.”

He loved all kinds of ethnic foods – Italian, Greek, Asian, German and a good cigar with bourbon. He was a member of Tyrian Lodge in Gloucester for many years, he earned the distinguished 32nd Degree as a Mason and a Shriner. He was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church in Beverly where he was an active participant in many church community groups and the Men’s Group which shared Bible and other readings and enjoyed in-depth discussions – just as though he were back in the classroom.

He is survived by his beloved sons: William (wife Mikayla) of Seabrook, NH and Thomas (fiance’ Alexandra) of Revere and his wife, Deborah of Hamilton; sisters Joanna Glattly (Phil) of Norfolk (nieces Joanne and Diane) and Sabina Rataj (Jack) of Arizona; nephews James, Christian and George) and many beloved cousins.

Bill’s Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, January 3, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church in Beverly. Burial was at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Beverly. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Campbell Funeral Home, Beverly.

The family would be grateful for bequests made in his honor to the charity of your choice.

Thomas Ciulla

GE Retiree

Thomas Ciulla of Revere entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 21 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 96 years old.

Born in Boston, Thomas lived in Revere for many years. He worked at General Electric Company in Lynn as a machinist and retired after 50 years of service. He was a proud US Navy veteran who served during World War II.

The dear son of the late Leonard and Lillian (SanFilippo) Ciulla, he was the beloved husband of Isabel L (Barr) Ciulla for over 69 years, dear and devoted father of Diana L. Ciulla of Revere, Leonard Ciulla and his companion, Jacqueline Deeran of Peabody, Darlene M. Ciulla of Revere and the late Thomas Ciulla, Jr. ; loving grandfather of Jesse Ciulla, brother of Joseph Ciulla and his wife, Palmi of Everet, and the late Melchiore, Ignatius and Anthony Ciulla, Mary Marino, Rose Marino, Josephine Bono, Anna Bono, Lillian LaRosa, Frances Catanzano and Helen Altieri.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.) Everett. Interment with U.S. Navy Military Honors were at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Thomas’ memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 would be sincerely appreciated.

Joanne Lunetta

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Joanne (Aceto) Lunetta of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on December 27 at the age of 80.

The cherished daughter of the late Jimmy and Josie (DiIeso) Aceto, she was the beloved wife of the late Dennis Lunetta, loving mother of Denise Casucci and her husband, Michael of Revere and the late Dennis Jr. and Stephen Lunetta; adored grandmother of Stephen, Amanda and Katelyn Casucc and dear sister of

the late Janice Ciampa. She is also survived by sisters- in-law, a brother-law and nieces and nephews.

Joanne Ferragamo

Liberty Mutual Insurance Retiree

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church on Monday, January 3, for Joanne M. Ferragamo who died on Monday, December 27 at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington after a brief battle with COVID-19. She was 80 years old. Interment was in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Joanne was a Revere native and was proud to come from a large Italian family. She was educated in Revere Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1960. Joanne worked as a Claims Representative at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company for over 30 years. She worked for many years in the Boston location before relocating to the Danvers Office.

Joanne was a devoted mother to her son, David and she worked hard to provide him with everything he needed as a child. She was blessed to be a grandmother and enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow into fine adults. She was a homebody who loved to do puzzles and, of course, cook and she was known for the many delicious meals that she would make for her family to enjoy. She was also a woman of great faith and she loved her church, St. Anthony of Padua in Revere.

In 1998, she relocated to Peabody with her son, David and his family. Being together with her family is what mattered most to Joanne.

The loving and devoted mother of David Ferragamo, Sr. and his companion, Cheryl Anderson of Peabody, she was the cherished and proud grandmother of David Ferragamo, Jr. and Ashley M. Ferragamo, both of Peabody; beloved former mother-in-law and “Surrogate Mother” to Tracy J. Ferragamo of Haverhill, dear sister of Lillian Gonzalez of North Reading and the late Ralph J. Ferragamo, Phyllis Dent, Anthony J. and Joseph A. Ferragamo, Sr. and Christopher J. Ferragamo. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her “Yorkies”: Bella and the late Gizmo and Itzy.

Virginia Gambale

Revere Hairdresser for Over 52 Years

Family and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Thursday, January 6 in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. for Virginia T. Gambale, 86, who passed on December 28 after a brief illness. Interment will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Per order of the Archdiocese of Boston, masks are required in church.

The devoted daughter of the late Arthur A. and Mary M. (Manfra) Gambale, she was the cherished sister and best friend of Carol A. Gambale of Revere and the late Arthur A. Gambale, Jr., dear sister-in-law of Anastasia “Dolly” Gambale of Boston’s North End, loving aunt of Anthony J. Gambale of Revere and Richard Gambale and his wife, Michele of Medford and special grand aunt of Robert R. Gambale of Medford. She is also lovingly survived by many cousins, friends and former clients.

Virginia was a hairdresser in Revere for over 52 years and a Life Member of the St. Theresa’s Guild at St. Stephen’s Church in the North End.

At the family's request, please omit, flowers. Remembrances may be made in Virginia's memory to the Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

