Visconti Likely Has the Votes to Be the next President of Revere City Council

After a highly productive first term on the Revere City Council that included one year as vice president, Gerry Visconti reportedly has the votes to become the new president of the Council when it reconvenes in January.

While Visconti would not confirm his imminent ascendancy to the top position on the 11-member Council, sources close to the Council indicate that Visconti is the choice of his colleagues to lead the Council in 2022.

Councillor-at-Large Gerry Visconti.

Visconti served one term on the Revere School Committee before running successfully for councillor-at-large in 2019. He was the chair of the Council’s Ways and Means Subcommittee and Council vice president this past year.

Visconti has been lauded often by his colleagues and his constituents for always doing what’s right for the city while not being afraid of making the difficult decisions that might not be the most popular.

A graduate of St. Dominic Savio High School and Northeastern University with a degree in Accounting, Visconti, 52, succeeds Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto as council president.

“I think Councillor Zambuto has served the city well for 22 years,” said Visconti. “I was honored to be his vice president and I think he did a great job. We’re going to miss him on the Council.”

Visconti is the owner of locally based Middlesex Mortgage Financial, a mortgage company. He is the treasurer of the Revere youth hockey organization

Visconti would be leading the City Council that has four new members, Councillor-at-Large-Elect Dan Rizzo, Councillor-at-Large-Elect Marc Silvestri, Ward 3 Councillor-Elect Anthony Cogliandro, and Ward 5 Councillor-at-Large Al Fiore.

Serino has support for Council vice presidency

Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino is in line to be the next vice president of the Revere City Council. Serino confirmed he has the votes to be second in command of the Council come January.

“The vote is in January, but that’s the way it looks, yes,” said Serino, who was elected to a second term as Ward 6 councillor without opposition in November. “I’m incredibly honored. I look forward to serving as the Council vice president. There will be a lot of work to do in the new year with new members of the Council. I look forward to collegially working with everyone, members of the Council, Mayor Brian Arrigo, and the Administration to continue to make Revere the best it can be.”

Serino will be beginning his third year on the Council. He has served as chair of the Veterans Affairs Subcommittee and on the Ways and Means, Zoning, Public Safety, Health and Human Services Subcommittees.

Serino, who turns 30 on Jan. 11, is a graduate of Malden Catholic High School and Saint Anselm College where he received his bachelor’s degree in Political Science.