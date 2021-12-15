Get Well, Lenny Piazza

We join the Revere community in wishing well-known Revere resident Leonard “Lenny” Piazza a speedy recovery from his recent setback.

We look forward to seeing Lenny at the numerous events he attends in the city and making contributions to all the organizations to which he is a member.

Lenny is widely respected city historian, and the love he has for Revere and its residents is noteworthy whenever you are in his esteemed company.

We know that Lenny will soon be back using his incredible energy to help make Revere the great community is and being with his family and many friends celebrating the holiday season.