Metro Credit Union Completes Annual Thanksgiving Basket Food Drive

Metro Credit Union, Massachusetts’ largest state-charted credit union, recently completed the organization’s annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive to collect food donations for those in need. The goal of the drive is to deliver baskets filled with all the fixings needed for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Metro employees worked together to assemble and decorate festive baskets prior to being delivered to a local food pantry ahead of Thanksgiving. All items within the baskets are non-perishable. A $50 gift card for the purchase of a turkey is also included.

This year, the benefitting organization was St. Martha’s Food Pantry in Lawrence, Mass. Their food pantry supplies emergency groceries for up to 1,300 families each week. Since the pandemic, they have safely offered pre-bagged groceries handed out under plexiglass barriers, with the aim of providing enough healthful, delicious food for a family to create at least four complete meals. Metro presented St. Martha’s Food Pantry with 23 decorated baskets and a $2,000 check in addition to the donated items, as Metro matched all monetary contributions made by employees.

“We wouldn’t be able to serve the community the way we do without the support of partners such as Metro Credit Union. This is truly how we provide for our people,” said Liset Garcia, Food Services Coordinator at Lazarus House Ministries, the parent organization of St. Martha’s Food Pantry.

Metro Credit Union will also donate $1,000 to Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices in Lawrence thanks to the generous donations of Metro employees. MVBBV provides Black, Indigenous, and People of Color across the Merrimack Valley of Massachusetts with a safe space to connect, share resources, and create systemic change to eliminate prejudice and discrimination in surrounding communities.

“It’s wonderful to see our employees come together to serve the community through our annual Thanksgiving basket tradition,” said Charlene Bauer, SVP of Outreach, Advocacy and Chief Development Officer of Metro Credit Union. “The pandemic has shown us how significant it is to be able to gather with loved ones, and every family should have the opportunity and resources they need for a memorable meal.”

