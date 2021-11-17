Suffolk Sheriff Tompkins Endorses Lydia Edwards in Senate Race

Special to the Journal

Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins has endorsed Lydia Edwards in her bid to become the next senator of the First Suffolk and Middlesex Senate district.

“I am endorsing Lydia for Senate for a number of reasons,” said Sheriff Tompkins. “Working with her for several years now, I know what a powerful advocate she is for her constituents, fighting for housing that is truly affordable, insuring the rights and protections of the immigrant population in the City of Boston, and many other quality of life issues that contribute to the health and public safety of our communities. I look forward to continuing that work with Lydia on the state level as Senator of the First Suffolk and Middlesex District.”

Currently the City Councilor for Boston’s District 1, Lydia Edwards has shown her commitment to the people of Boston and beyond, serving as the deputy director within the Mayor’s Office of Housing Stability; as a public interest attorney with Greater Boston Legal Services where she focused on labor issues such as fighting for access to unemployment insurance, back wages, fair treatment for domestic workers and combating human trafficking; and as an activist fighting for working people across the state.