Sky Zone Everett Reaches New Heights: Popular Trampoline Park Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

Sky Zone Everett will celebrate its 10th anniversary Saturday with several special activities planned at the indoor trampoline park located on Norman Street.

The event, which will included gift giveaways, free pizza from Nana’s Pizza and baked good from Continental Bakery, will begin at 2 p.m. Mayor Carlo DeMaria has been invited as a special guest.

Casey McLear, the company’s chief operations officer who oversees Sky Zone’s three parks in Massachusetts, said he and staff members at the Everett location are excited to have the park back in full operations after the pandemic forced a year-long closure of the facility from March, 2020, to March, 2021.

“We were beyond excited to welcome back friends, families, and the Everett community,” said McLear. “We welcomed them back with new attractions that we were really excited about.”

Sky Zone Everett added a Ninja Warrior course as well as a Bungie course that are designed for people of all ages.

“These attractions add to the active, fun offerings that we’ve had for so many years,” said McLear. “We’ve been hosting a lot of birthdays and special occasion events and seeing a lot of smiling faces.”

Freestyle bouncing, dodgeball, and fitness programs are also attracting large numbers of participants to the spacious facility.

“We’ve opened a specific toddler area that we call the Junior Jump Zone,” said McLear. “We have many of our attractions that are shrunken down for those who are just learning how to jump and bounce with us, so it includes a small trampoline area, a small foam pit, small rock climbing as well as an indoor climbing kids’ space.”

Sky Zone’s Glow Program is bringing in huge crowds on Friday and Saturday nights. “We put on black lights and have a DJ, and everyone wears fluorescent shirts that illuminates them under the glow lights,” said McLear. “It just adds a different feel to the space, and it has been really well received.”

Celebrating Milestones

Sky Zone will be celebrating several milestones at Saturday’s event.

“Over the 10-year period, we have had 900,000 jumpers, which is pretty amazing,” said McLear. “We were one of the first trampoline parks on the East Coast and we have been welcomed with open arms by the City of Everett. This is a new era of Sky Zone, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of the community. We’re grateful for our 10 years in Everett.”

O’Neill Will Be Recognized for Ten Years of Service

Everett resident Colleen O’Neill will be recognized Saturday for her 10 years as a Sky Zone team member. O’Neill has been with the company since the opening of Sky Zone.

“Colleen has been with us since the very beginning,” said McLear. “She was one of the first employees hired before we even opened in 2011. Colleen has continued to grow with us in a variety of roles, and we’re excited to celebrate her 10 years as well.”

O’Neill currently serves as business manager at Sky Zone.

Annual Pass Sale Commences

Casey McLear also announced that Sky Zone will mark its 10th anniversary and the coming holiday season with its Annual Pass Sale.

People will be able to purchase a pass for $129, which will entitle individuals to use the facility every day for the entire year.