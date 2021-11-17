Gurgone Appointed as New CEO of MVES

The Board of Directors of Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Gurgone as Chief Executive Officer effective January 3, 2022. Gurgone will be succeeding retiring CEO Dan O’Leary who has headed the agency for 35 years. She brings nearly 25 years of progressive experience in the industry, with expert knowledge of the elder home care system, services for people with disabilities and caregivers as well as a passion for advocating for underserved and vulnerable populations.

A seasoned public policy advocate, Gurgone was most recently the Executive Director at Mass Home Care, the lead advocacy organization for Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) and Aging Services Access Points (ASAP) in Massachusetts, which includes MVES. At Mass Home Care, she was responsible for overseeing the administration and strategic plan of the trade association representing the Commonwealth’s network of 28 ASAPs and AAAs. Gurgone served as the lead advocate in Massachusetts for legislative initiatives to strengthen and support the Massachusetts home and community-based care network serving older adults. She also partnered with the Executive Office of Elder Affairs and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services to craft and implement standards, policies, and contract requirements for the home and community-based care network.

“After a thorough search process, it was immediately clear that Lisa was the right fit,” said Janice Houghton, MVES’ Board of Directors President. “We’ve been aware of her work for years and we know she will lead us into a new era. Lisa possesses the qualifications and expertise to grow Mystic Valley Elder Services into an even greater, more successful organization to create a lasting impact in our communities. I’m confident that Lisa will carry on the long legacy of providing the highest level of service and support to Mystic Valley Elder Services’ consumers, staff, donors and volunteers. The Board of Directors and I are excited for the energy and vision she will bring to help the organization work towards meeting our mission.”

“I could not be more grateful to accept the position as CEO to this well-established and mission-driven agency that consists of an extremely talented team of professionals,” says Gurgone, MVES incoming CEO. “For more than 45 years, Mystic Valley Elder Services has led the way in designing and managing home and community-based services available to older adults throughout its 11 communities. I look forward to continuing its mission and expanding the organization’s role in developing and growing programs and services for the older people and adults living with disabilities.”

Prior to her position at Mass Home Care, Gurgone was Executive Director at the Home Care Aide Council where she directed and managed all operations and initiatives of the organization including events, educational programs, advocacy, policy formulation, and curriculum development. Gurgone currently serves as an appointee to the Health Policy Commission Advisory Council, Massachusetts Healthcare Collaborative, and the Massachusetts LGBT Aging Commission. Lisa also worked as a Legislative Aide within the Massachusetts Legislature, served as a Health Research Assistant for the Massachusetts Center for Health Information and Analysis, and was a Mediator and Internship Coordinator for the Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Scott Harshbarger.

Gurgone completed her graduate studies at the University of Massachusetts Boston, earning both a graduate certificate in Women in Politics and Public Policy and a Master of Science in Public Affairs. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Human Services from Lesley University.

Gurgone resides in Waltham with her husband and two teenage children.

For more information on Mystic Valley Elder Services, please call 781-324-7705 or visit us at www.mves.org.