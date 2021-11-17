Eastie’s Happy Valley to Host ‘Green Wednesday’ Celebration on Nov. 24

It has become common knowledge that April 20th, or 4/20, is the official cannabis consumption holiday but not many people outside the cannabis community have heard of ‘Green Wednesday’.

The relatively new holiday started up as the cannabis dispensary industry’s answer to the post-Thanksgiving holiday shopping extravaganzas of Black Friday and Cyber Monday and has become the second busiest day for cannabis sales for local dispensaries behind 4/20.

This year, East Boston’s Happy Valley will host the neighborhood’s first ‘Green Wednesday celebration at the dispensary’s McClellan Highway location on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

“Here at Happy Valley on Nov. 24th we’re going to be having a ‘Green Wednesday’ celebration,” said Happy Valley General Manager Gilly Motta. “In the cannabis world Green Wednesday is kind of like the Cannabis Black Friday or Cyber Monday. We’ll be having the Roxy’s Food Truck on site to serve up some free grilled cheese and tots from 5 pm to 8 pm and local DJ Joe playing some music from 4 pm to 7 pm.”

Happy Valley will also be offering special pricing on cannabis products in the spirit of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“We will have unique offerings for all our customers both recreational and medicinal,” said Motta. “It’s just kind of a nice event to have for Green Wednesday and kind of the first special event we’ve done here since our grand opening so it should be a great event.”

Since opening its doors in Eastie five months ago Happy Valley has become a local favorite.

“We’re still new on the block but it has been about five months and we keep growing so we’re excited for our first holiday season in East Boston,” said Motta, “Our patient count has been growing and we’ve been getting a lot more patients to sign up for the medical marijuana program. That and just overall just foot traffic has been growing month after month with our transactions growing steadily every single month. I think people like the product. Obviously, our pricing is great, the experience is great so that’s really where we are starting to stand out. When people come here, they’re saying, “I’m not going anywhere else”.

Two Happy Valley strains, Super Lemon Haze and White Wedding recently won the High Times sponsored Massachusetts Cannabis Cup for Best Flower.

“The quality of our product is really, really growing since we’ve opened and that is really showing in some of the numbers that we’re putting out there,” said Motta.