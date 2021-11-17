Children’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic: Revere DPH Hosting Clinic With Mass. General Brigham Thursday

On Thursday, November 18th, Revere Department of Public Health will host two children’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics in collaboration with Mass General Brigham.

Revere’s Chief of Health and Human Services, Dr. Nathalee Kong, Revere DPH Director Lauren Buck and Superintendent of Revere Public Schools, Dr. Dianne Kelly will be in attendance.

Joined at the clinic will be support dogs from Oceanview Kennel and a face-painter to help ease anxieties. The first clinic is at the Garfield School from 2:40-4:30 and the second clinic is at the Whelan School from 5:00-7:00 PM. Both clinics are outdoors in the Mass General Brigham Mobile Van.