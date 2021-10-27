Anthony D’Ambrosio for State Senate Endorsement Rollout

Special to the Journal

The D’Ambrosio campaign is proud to announce that we have received the endorsements of Charlie Patch, Former Revere Ward 6 City Councilor and RoseLee Vincent, Former State Representative.

“Anthony will bring to the State Senate high energy, fresh ideas and an unrivaled work ethic. He is a breath of fresh air during a time of politicians trying to have it both ways,” said Charlie Patch, Former Revere Ward 6 City Councilor. “We won’t have to wonder where Anthony stands because he clearly articulates his positions and isn’t swayed by insiders looking out for their own agenda. I am proud to support him and am looking forward to seeing his leadership at the State House.”