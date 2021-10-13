Serino Wants New Light Configuration at Former Showcase Site

As is his get-it-done style, Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino quickly brought a constituent’s request to the floor for consideration at the Oct. 4 City Council meeting.

Serino requested that the traffic light configuration at the entrance to the former Showcase Cinemas complex be altered to reflect the fact that the Cinemas are now closed.

“A resident brought this to my attention, and I thought it was a great idea,” said Serino. “With the Showcase Cinemas now closed and beginning to be demolished, there’s really no traffic going in and out of that site besides construction vehicles, and there’s no need to have a full traffic light cycle. So at least until Amazon comes in and we reconfigure the traffic pattern for that, for the time being I would hope that MassDOT could make this a blinking red light to stop, instead of just stopping for a light.”

The Council unanimously approved Serino’s request.