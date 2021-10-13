Mayor Brian Arrigo Endorses Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky

Special to the Journal

Mayor Brian Arrigo announced his endorsement of Ira Novoselsky for re-election as Ward 2 Revere City Councillor.

“Ira Novoselsky has been fighting to improve Ward 2 for decades and I’m proud of the work we have accomplished together over the last six years,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “He grew up in Ward 2 and has delivered in a big way for the residents of Ward 2. His record of getting things done – everything from streets being repaved to new parks and playgrounds getting built – is second to none.”

“I am incredibly grateful for the support of Mayor Arrigo,” said Ward 2 City Councillor Ira Novoselsky. “I understand the needs, goals and priorities of the residents of Ward 2. I have demonstrated that time and time again through my many accomplishments. Over the last few years we have been able to get many streets repaved in Ward 2, we’ve worked to renovate Curtis Park, we fought for the repair and replacement of public stairs in Ward 2 and we activated the George V. Colella Community Center at the Garfield School. Yet, there is still more work ahead and I will always fight for Ward 2, and I am proud of the work we have done together.”

Councillor Ira Novoselsky is committed to the constant improvement of quality of life for the residents of Ward 2. For two decades Ira has been relentless in his pursuit to improve Ward 2. He has worked with the small businesses in Ward 2 to establish permit parking in the Shirley Ave. municipal parking lot to help avoid meter and street parking tickets and fought to bring 30 units of Veterans housing to Shirley Ave. Councillor Novoselsky has taken every issue head on and continues to lead for the residents of Ward 2. As your full-time Ward 2 Revere City Councillor, Ira is always available by phone at 781-289-7031 and by email at [email protected]