Arrigo Launches Community Engagement Survey for Use of ARPA Federal Funding

Mayor Arrigo launched a community engagement survey for use of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal funding. Earlier this year, the federal government passed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in an effort to bring much-needed financial support to municipalities hit hard by the pandemic. This $1.9 trillion measure provides direct financial relief to Americans, assistance to businesses, and aid to states, counties, and municipalities.

“The City of Revere is receiving $30 million dollars of ARPA funding – a number that will inevitably change the course of Revere for decades to come,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “We must spend the money wisely, focusing our attention on pandemic recovery while also considering long-term projects. With community partners and public input, I believe we can use this money to shape the future of Revere into the City we all know it is destined to be.”

The survey, which divides funding into six investment categories, combines pandemic recovery need with long-term goals for the city. In the survey, residents have the ability to provide feedback on how ARPA money should be spent. The categories were chosen based on federal guidelines for eligible spending – investments in water, sewer, and broadband, assistance to small businesses, assistance to households, economic recovery, public health investments, and travel and tourism. Residents can rank the categories based on personal importance and provide input on what projects they believe should be prioritized. Not all projects and expenditures will be funded through ARPA, but survey results will help inform city staff where to prioritize future recovery efforts.

The survey will help inform the City’s plans for long-term recovery, building on plans made in the “Next Stop Revere” master plan. To participate, please visit www.revere.org/ARPA. Survey responses will be collected until Friday, November 12, 2021. Other community outreach events, including forums, will be announced in the coming weeks.