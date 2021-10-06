Revere Through the Years

10 years ago

October 5, 2011

On the site of the city’s former community hospital has sprung a community landmark that has bloomed brightly now for 25 years. Lighthouse Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center is celebrating its 25th year in business this fall, looking back at a lot of good times and excellent care.

A freak accident sent a 70 year-old Park Ave. man to the MGH when a fire hose came loose on a Revere fire truck as it was heading back to the station, trailing for a length of 25 feet behind the truck, and then knocking the man off his feet as the truck rounded the corner and causing him to suffer a head injury and lacerations.

The recent suspension of a Revere police officer for dereliction of duty following a television report that found him spending hours at home when he was supposed to be on duty out on the street or in his patrol car has prompted the city council to take action. City Councillor at Large and candidate for mayor Dan Rizzo filed a motion seeking a meeting with the chief of police and his command staff to determine what went wrong with the suspended officer and more importantly, to explore the management of the department in order to determine whether or not all of its resources are being used appropriately according to the law.

Real Steel, The Ides of March, and The Thing are playing at the Revere Showcase Cinemas.

30 years ago

Oct. 9, 1991

In response to charges that he is ducking a debate with mayoral opponent John Festa, City Councilor Robert Haas Jr. said he debates Festa every Monday at the council meetings.

Fisticuffs erupted at the City Council meeting when a well known local homeless man, 50 years old, attacked members of the council. The man had returned to the Council Chamber after having been escorted from it by police 45 minutes earlier.

Frankie & Johnny, The Taking of Beverly Hills, and Ernest Scared Stupid are playing at the Revere Showcase Cinemas.

40 years ago

Oct. 7, 1981

Residents are mourning the passing of long-time city official Anthony Moschella, who served on the School Committee from 1954-75 and who has been the city’s only representative on the Northeast Regional School Committee since its inception in 1969. He had worked for 45 years as an officer with the First National Bank of Boston. He was 72.

Mayoral aide Arthur C. Nigro, chairman of the Columbus Day parade committee, said Saturday’s parade will feature 75 separate attractions.

State Senator Francis Doris has blasted the insurance industry for its proposed 24 per cent increase in auto insurance rates.

Five divisions featuring 90 attractions will highlight what promises to be one of the largest and most colorful Columbus Day parades here on Monday.

Raiders of the Lost Ark, Body Heat, and Arthur are playing at the new Sack Cinema complex at the Assembly Square Mall in Somerville.

50 years agoÊ

Oct. 7, 1971

The 100th anniversary of the incorporation of Revere will be observed in conjunction with the annual Columbus Day parade and ceremonies this weekend. The actual date of Revere’s incorporation is April 3, but city officials decided to observe the event with the Columbus Day festivities, which will feature 79 attractions, including Revere’s own pride and joy, the 27th Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps, which captured the World Open Championship this summer. A special exhibit marking the city’s centennial is on display at the Lincoln School.

Miss Susan Vacca, of 60 Payson St., a Revere High senior, has been named a National Merit Semi Finalist.

An attempted arson at the Arcade Bazaar on Revere Beach Blvd., an armed robbery at a local gas station, and a shooting kept police busy this past weekend.

Vincent Cantone is the 42nd President of the local Kiwanis Club.

Joe Namath stars in The Last Rebel at the Revere Drive in.

60 years ago

Oct. 12, 1961

Thursday’s annual Columbus Day parade promises to be the largest ever held in this city with 14 marching units.

Two young Revere men, John F. Cowan, 22, and Anthony F. Vita, 21, were killed in an early morning car crash on the Lynnway this weekend.

The Revere Councils of PTA have turned the question of whether to build a new Revere High School into a campaign issue. The councils conducted a survey of the candidates and reports that 33 of the 34 candidates for City Council and School Committee favor construction of a new school.

A Superior Court judge has overruled a decision by Chelsea District Court Judge John W. MacLeod, finding that the game of Fascination on Revere Beach is one of skill, not chance, and therefore not in violation of state laws prohibiting gambling.

Rabbi Meyer Finklestein will install Sidney Lincoff as the new President of the Jewish Community Center this weekend.

Guy Meli is the new President of the Revere Little League.

Although the Immaculate Conception Drum and Bugle Corps is only five years old, it already has worked its way into the top realm of area competition.

A new men’s clothing store, Manny’s, opened its doors this week at 331 Broadway opposite the Shawmut National Bank.

Leslie Caron and Maurice Chevalier star in Fanny at the Revere Theatre. Sidney Poitier stars in A Raisin in the Sun at the Revere Drive In.

70 years agoÊ

Oct. 11, 1951

Secretary of State Edward J. Cronin released the official 1950 U.S. Census figures that show Revere has gained 2358 residents since 1940 to a new total of 36,763 residents.

City Solicitor Archie H. Cohen has issued a ruling that the $300 pay raise recently given to city employees, the second pay raise this year, is illegal because it does not take effect until October 1, which brings it within three months of the end of the budget year, which is in violation of the city ordinance.

John Wayne and Robert Ryan star in Flying Leathernecks at the Revere and Boulevard theaters. Joseph Cotten stars in Peking Express at the Revere Drive In.

80 years agoÊ

Oct. 9, 1941

Recently-released figures reveal that home-building in Revere in 1940 reached its highest volume in 11 years, with homes for 284 persons built in the city.

Simple ceremonies marked the laying of the cornerstone of the new parish house of St. Theresa’s Church. Pastor Rev. Michael Houlihan conducted the ceremonies and laid the cornerstone into which were placed artifacts from the present day. Mayor Raymond Carey, a parishioner of St. Theresa’s, represented the city.

Lana Turner, Spencer Tracy, and Ingrid Bergman star in Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde at the Revere and Boulevard Theatres.