Beautification Committee Finances Landscaping at RSCHP Museum

Special to the Journal

In keeping with its mission of working to improve the image of the city of Revere through an aggressive clean up and beautification program, the Revere Beautification Committee (RBC) has financed the beautification of the Revere Society for Cultural and Historic Preservation (RSCHP).

While driving by the RSCHP recently, one of the RBC members noticed that the grounds had not been landscaped and were in disrepair. The end result was a Revere museum that looked shabby. After conferring with other members of the RBC, it was decided to investigate the situation.

The results of the investigation indicated that the museum did not have the funds to beautify the property. Museum Director, Bob Upton, explained that essential expenses such as heat, electricity, etc. consumed all of the museum’s available resources. He also bemoaned the condition of the property’s landscaping.

As a result the RBC voted to provide the landscaping for the museum and contacted Mike Colecchia of “Green Acres Landscaping” to do the job. Mike and his crew trimmed trees, edged the lawn, dug up dead plants and planted beautiful and multi-colored plants and flowers around the property. What a difference!

The end result is a beautiful RSCHP property of which all of Revere can be proud. Improvements of this kind could not be made without the support of the businesses who support our various programs. For more information, call the RBC at 781-485-2770.