Shayna Foppiano Soars Closer to a Title Shot: Joe Lake-Trained Everett Boxing Star Returns to the Ring Friday Night

Coming off a spectacular 41-second knockout in her last fight, Everett women’s boxing sensation Shayna Foppiano is training for her next bout to be held Sept. 24 in Windham, New Hampshire.

Foppiano will bring a career record of 4-0-1 into the fight against Ivana Coleman. “I’m working hard, and I feel great,” said Foppiano. “I’m very confident working under the coaching of Joe Lake. He changed my life. He’s the best coach.”

Lake, who is a general foreman in the Revere Department of Public Works, is well-known in boxing circles. A former prizefighter himself, Lake has trained world champions throughout his storied career and now seeks to help Foppiano realize her dream of becoming a world champion.

“Shayna is working very hard in the gym, and I think the sky’s the limit,” said Foppiano. “I think she’s the best, pure athlete in the lightweight division. She’s a wonderful young woman and she has the fire and hunger in her heart, and there’s a lot of exciting stuff happening in the career of Shayna Foppiano.”

Foppiano, 29, has risen to the No. 2 ranking in the U.S.A. women’s lightweight division. “Hard work definitely pays off and it’s taken a long time, but I knew we would get here eventually, though it’s been a tough road,” said Foppiano.

As a result of her success in the ring and charismatic presence in the sport, Foppiano, whose nickname is “Hollywood”, has been receiving some excellent marketing opportunities. She has signed on with Gordon Gronkowski’s brand, VUE, which is a vitamin drink. She is also sponsored by Gronk Fitness Equipment.

Foppiano said she would like the opportunity to fight at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett in the future. “It’s my hometown, so I know I would be able to sell a bunch of tickets,” said Foppiano. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to fight there soon. I’m ready to take this career to the next level.”

The next step for Shayna Foppiano is a tough four-round bout Friday night in the Granite State.