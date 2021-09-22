RHS Sports Roundup

Pelatere Leads the Way for RHS boys

The Revere High boys cross country team opened its season last week with a 21-34 triumph over Greater Boston League rival Lynn Classical.

Senior captain Victor Pelatere led the way for the Patriots, traversing the Revere home course of 2.8 miles behind the high school in a time of 18:35 to take first place.

Teammate Trey Delaney finished third overall with a clocking of 20:29. Mohamed Ouakani came across in fourth in 21:06 followed by senior captain Miguel Leonard in sixth in 21:49 and Brayden Shanley in seventh in 22:55.

Coach Mike Flynn and his crew are set to take on Lynn English this week and will run at Everett next Wednesday.

RHS Girls Cross-Country Opens with Win v. Classical

The Revere High girls cross country team opened its season in fine fashion, defeating Lynn Classical, 23-32, last Wednesday on the Lady Patriots’ 2.8-mile home course behind the high school that starts and ends at the baseball field.

Rocio Gonzalez Castillo was the top performer for Revere, coming across the line in second place in a time of 23:26.

Carly Bennett grabbed third place in 27:06, followed by teammates Yasmin Riazi in fifth place in 29:07, Christy Ly in sixth in 30:15, Maajda Louaddi in seventh in 34:42, and Jessica Medina in ninth in 44:12.

“Samantha Solis also participated in the race with a finishing time of 31:29, but she, along with a few Lynn runners, got a little off-course, which resulted in an unofficial time,” said veteran RHS head coach Katie Sinnott.

“Despite the heat, the team did well,” noted Sinnott. “It feels good to have full teams racing again after such a different season last year.

“Rocio Gonzalez Castillo is our strongest runner and looks to continue her racing successes,” Sinnott continued. “Returning seniors Carly Bennett and Maajda Louaddi provide leadership and support to our new runners, juniors Christy Ly and Jessica Medina, sophomore Yasmin Riazi, and freshman Samantha Solis.

“The team looks to build on this meet and grow over the season,” Sinnott added.

The girls are scheduled to meet Lynn English this week and will make the short journey down the Parkway to Everett next Wednesday.

Boys Soccer Routs Lynn Classical, 7-0

The Revere High boys soccer team earned its first win of the season with a 7-0 triumph over Greater Boston League rival Lynn Classical last Tuesday evening under the lights at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Senior captain David Marquez led the Patriot offensive barrage, scoring four goals.

Bryan Medina and Joao Victor Cunha both added a goal and an assist. Latrell Ashby also reached the back of the Classical net.

Joshua Flores, Alex Diaz, Kevin Rivas Flores, and Keny Guerrero Alvarez all contributed assists.

The Patriots had opened their season the previous week with a 3-2 loss to Everett, almost overcoming an early 3-0 deficit. Captain David Paiva, assisted by Marquez, and Felipe Maia, assisted by Ashby, scored the Everett goals.

This past Thursday, the Patriots deadlocked Lynn English to a 2-2 draw.

Coach Manny Lopes and his crew were scheduled to take on Medford yesterday (Tuesday) and will make the short trek to Chelsea tomorrow (Thursday).

They will entertain Somerville in a special soccer Saturday Night Lights contest this Saturday evening at 6:30 at Harry Della Russo Stadium. They will host Malden next Tuesday.

This 2021 edition of the RHS boys soccer team are led by a trio of senior captains, Arath Hernandez, David Marquez, and David Paiva.

Their fellow members of the Class of 2022 on this year’s squad are Alex Diaz, Emerson Pineda Mejia, Joshuan Flores, Kayo De Souza Lopez , Keny Guerrero Alvarez, Karlot Quiroz, Luis Marquez, Brayan Hanao, Christian, and Mateo Norena.

Juniors on the team are Matt Rivera, Brian Novoa, Kevin Rivas Flores, Alejandro Garcia, Felipe Maia, Albino Lopez, and Santiago Grajales.

The sophomores are Bryan Peña, Joao Victor Cunha, Juan Chavarria, and Latrell Ashby. Bryan Medina is the lone freshman.

Assisting Lopes in the coaching department are assistant coach Gerardo Rodriguez, junior varsity coach Khalid Ahrati, and freshman coach Roberto Tobalino.

RHS Volleyball Team on a Roll

The Revere High volleyball team engaged in a busy week of action with five matches in an eight-day stretch.

Coach Lianne Mimmo’s squad earned victories in three of those contests, defeating Greater Boston League rival Lynn English, 3-1; last Wednesday, non-league foe Pioneer Charter, 3-0, on Saturday; and topping GBL foe Chelsea, 3-1, this past Monday.

The Lady Patriots came up short in their contests with Lynn Classical, 3-1, and Medford, 3-0.

“Lynn Classical is a senior-heavy team and will graduate 11 seniors this year,” noted Mimmo. “We are a much younger team with only three seniors, two of whom have varsity experience. Medford is a very strong team.”

The Patriots have another busy week on tap with five matches in eight days. They will host Malden today (Wednesday) and Arlington Catholic on Friday. They will travel to Pioneer Charter on Saturday and then return home to take on Everett on Monday and Somerville next Wednesday.

RHS Golfers Top Foes in Tri-Match

After dropping their first match of the season to Lynn Classical by a score of 49-23, the Revere/Malden co-op golf team defeated a pair of Greater Boston League rivals in a tri-match last week, edging Lynn English by the narrowest of margins, 36.5-35.5, and Everett, 48-24.

Coach Brandon Pezzuto and his squad were scheduled to meet Medford yesterday (Tuesday) and non-league rival Salem next Tuesday.