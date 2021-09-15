RHS Sports Roundup

RHS Soccer Teams Return to Action

The Revere High boys and girls soccer teams, which opened their seasons last Tuesday against Greater Boston League rival Everett, were set to return to action yesterday (Tuesday) with contests against Lynn Classical.

Coach Megan O’Donnell’s Lady Patriots, who earned a 3-1 victory over their Everett opponents, will play at Lynn English tomorrow (Thursday) and at non-league rival O’Bryant High School on Friday. They will trek to non-league foe Melrose on Monday and host Medford next Tuesday.

Coach Manny Lopes and his boys, who came up on the short end of a 3-2 decision to Everett, will host Lynn English tomorrow (Thursday) and travel to Medford next Tuesday.

RHS Field Hockey Opens With 7-0 Victory

The Revere High field hockey team opened its season on a winning note, earning a 7-0 victory over Northeast Regional last Tuesday evening at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

RHS captain Skyla Desimone came out of the gate hot, scoring in the first few seconds of the game. She kept the fire lit all game and scored her first career hat trick before halftime. Skyla tallied four goals for the evening, assisted by Alannah Burke (2), captain Priscila Haro, and Gemma Stamatopoulos.

Also reaching the back of the Northeast net were Haro, assisted by Bella Stamatopoulos; Gemma Stamatopoulos, unassisted; and Cynthia Rodriguez, assisted by Gemma Stamatopoulos.

“It was an exciting game,” said RHS head coach Briana Scata. “I hope to see more scoring opportunities as the season progresses.”

This past Friday the Patriots came up short in a contest at Melrose.

“Melrose was a bit of a jump for us from our first game,” noted Scata. “We knew we would have our work cut out for us and it would be challenging. I think it is really important to have tough games where you go against top-tier teams and hit the drawing board afterwards to really figure out what you need to work on next.”

Desimone racked up her fifth goal for the season with an assist from Burke.

“The most important thing was that our team didn’t quit and worked hard throughout the entirety of the game,” Scata added.

Scata and her crew will open their Greater Boston League season today (Wednesday) at Malden. They will trek to Saugus on Friday and host Greater Lowell on Monday under the lights at HDR at 5:30.

The Patriots will return to GBL action next Wednesday when they entertain Everett.

Busy Week for RHS Volleyball

The Revere High volleyball team came up on the short end in its opening matches last week, dropping contests to Greater Boston League rival Somerville last Wednesday by a score of 3-1 and then falling to non-league opponent Swampscott last Friday, 3-2.

“Although we lost both matches, we have made some adjustments and continue to improve,” said RHS head coach Lianne Mimmo, whose squad is facing a busy week of action, starting with Lynn Classical this past Monday.

“Classical has a really good outside hitter, so it is important that we make adjustments in our blocking and digging,” noted Mimmo.

Revere will host Lynn English today (Wednesday) and then trek to Medford on Friday.

“We lost to Medford in the GBL championship last season,” Mimmo said. “They are a solid program and very well-coached.”

The Patriots will journey to Pioneer Charter School of Science on Saturday, trek to Chelsea on Monday, and then return home to host Medford next Wednesday.