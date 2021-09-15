Revere Pop Warner Teams Kick Off New Season

The Revere Pop Warner Junior Patriots football and cheerleading teams opened the 2021 season Sunday.

President Brianna Roderick said the organization is fielding three football teams and five cheerleading teams this season.

The Revere U-14 team defeated the Hyde Park Cowboys in its opener at Della Russo stadium. The Revere U-12 football team prevailed over the Burlington Patriots.

The Revere U-10 team opened its season Sunday at Manning Bowl in Lynn.

“I’m very happy with our turnout,” said Roderick. “We have a good group of kids this year and great parents. I’m looking forward to the season.”