Two ward races on tap for upcoming Tuesday’s primary

The voters in Wards 3 and 5 will go to the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 14 to cast their ballots to determine the two candidates that will advance to the final election in November.

While there are four candidates in each race – Michael Roncevich, Wayne Rose, Anthony Cogliandro, and Albert J. Terminiello Jr., in Ward 3 – and Al Fiore, Ronald J. Clark, Christian Majano Ortez, and John Powers in Ward 5 – there is a key distinction in the two hotly contested campaigns.

In Ward 3, current City Councillor Arthur Guinasso announced in June that he would not be a candidate for re-election, meaning that there is no incumbent in the race. In the Ward 5 race, John Powers is an incumbent running for re-election.

Guinasso has been an outstanding councillor for three decades, universally recognized as the highly esteemed dean in city government whose record of service puts him among the legendary figures in the city’s political history.

Without Guinasso, who would’ve been a favorite for re-election, the Ward 3 race is wide open. All four candidates, Roncevich, Rose, Cogliandro, and Terminiello have worked hard during the hot summer months to get their message out to the voters. With just days to go before the preliminary election, the excitement is building as voters determine whom will be nominated on Tuesday to continue their spirited campaigns for election in November.

In Ward 5, Powers is running his campaign based on his experience, accomplishments in office, and constituent services. Former Councillor-at-Large Al Fiore and political newcomers Ronald Clark and Christian Majano have run highly visible campaigns to present their viewpoints on the issues in the ward and why they should be considered for nomination to the November ballot and ultimately serve as the councillor for Ward 5.

The top two finishers in Ward 3 and Ward 5 will advance to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, when the councillor-at-large, school committee, and four other ward races will be decided as well.