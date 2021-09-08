State Rep. and Councilor Jessica Giannino will not run for open Senate seat

Representative Jessica Giannino announced today that she will not seek the First Suffolk and Middlesex Senate Seat being vacated by current Senator and newly announced MassBio CEO Joseph A. Boncore.

“First, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my friend and colleague Senator Boncore on beginning this next chapter in his career as MassBio’s Chief Executive Officer. He is uniquely qualified for this position and I know that he’ll keep the industry’s focus where it belongs- rooted in patient advocacy as it develops new therapies and technologies to improve the quality of life for people not just in Massachusetts, but around the world. It has been a privilege to serve with him, both as a City Councilor and now as State Representative, and I am grateful for his constant support of the City of Revere,” said Giannino.

“In light of this news, I am truly humbled by the many calls and messages asking me to run for the First Suffolk and Middlesex seat in an upcoming special election. While grateful for the support, I will not be a candidate to succeed Joe Boncore in the Senate. I love the job that I have- serving as State Representative for the 16th Suffolk has been incredibly rewarding and I’m just getting started. In just the last seven months, I have built lasting relationships in the House with both new and veteran colleagues to help advance issues that the people of Revere, Chelsea, and Saugus care deeply about, and I believe that it is in the House that I will be able to best serve my constituents at this time.

From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all my supporters who have believed in me since Day One, and who continue to stand behind me today. This is especially true for both my father and grandmother, who have spent countless hours both guiding and mentoring me along this path. I look forward to continuing our work together and gearing up for my re-election campaign in 2022.”