DCR releases September programs at Revere Beach Reservation 

The Department of Conservation and Recreation have listed the following programs that will be held at Revere Beach Reservation and Belle Isle Marsh. All programs are free and open to the public. An adult must accompany children. Inclement weather cancels outdoor programs. Reasonable accommodations upon advance request. Please follow all current COVID guidelines: Mass.gov/COVID

For more information call 781-656-1485 or Visit Website:

https://www.mass.gov/locations/revere-beach-reservation or Email Matthew Nash at [email protected]

Parking fees apply along Revere Beach Boulevard:

https://www.mass.gov/info-details/dcr-on-street-parking-program

Nature Invention Connection StationÊ

Every Friday 1:00p.m.-3:30pm

Discover how nature has inspired and influenced human invention by participating in activities that are both fun and mentally challenging. Appropriate for ages 8 to adult, but all ages are welcome. Drop in any time. Meet on the lawn at Eliot Circle, look for the DCR table display.

Memories of Revere Beach StationÊ

Every Saturday excluding Sept. 11 1:00p.m.-3:30pm

Discover the fascinating history of Revere Beach that harkens back to the days of rented bathing suits and amusements, through the medium of photos and short stories. Appropriate for adults and teens but all ages are welcome. Drop in any time. Meet on the lawn at Eliot Circle, look for the DCR table display.

Mindfulness in Nature Ê

Fridays & Saturdays, Sept. 10 & 11, 24 & 25 8:00am & 9:00am

Experience the beauty and stillness of nature. Use your senses in nature to amplify your peace, creativity, and health. Join a 45 min activity at each session on the 2nd and 4th Friday & Saturday of the month. Be prepared for sitting and walking short distances. Appropriate for adults and teens but all ages are welcome. Bring a small blanket or pad to sit on. Meet on the lawn at Eliot Circle, look for the signs “Public Program Today.”

SeptemberÊ2021 Programs at Belle Isle Marsh Reservation Ê

For more information call 781-656-1485 or visit: Website https://www.mass.gov/locations/belle-isle-marsh-reservation or Email Matthew Nash at [email protected]

An Oasis for Birds at Belle Isle Marsh Reservation & Vicinity Ê

Saturday, September 18 7:30–8:30 a.m.

Meets every first and third Saturday of the Month throughout the year except on State or National Holidays. Both beginner and advance birders will enjoy discovering & learning about the fascinating birds of Belle Isle Marsh and vicinity. Belle Isle Marsh is a restored wildlife habitat that attracts a yearly count of 265 species of birds. Insect repellent is strongly recommended. Be prepared to travel by car or bicycle for up to 8 miles round trip to Winthrop beach, a known birding hotspot, and expect to be on your feet and walking for about a half mile. Appropriate for adults and teens but all ages are welcome. Meet in the parking lot, at 1399 Bennington Street, East Boston, MA

