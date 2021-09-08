Busy agenda for Sept. 13 Council meeting

City Council President Anthony Zambuto said there will a “long agenda” for the Sept. 13 City Council meeting.

Although City Clerk Ashley Melnik won’t list the official number of motions on the agenda until the Thursday afternoon deadline for councillors’ motion-submittals, Zambuto said members are planning to introduce a lot of motions at the meeting.

“I’m not surprised by the number of motions,” said Zambuto, noting that election season is in high gear. “We also have a couple of public hearings and some [internal and external] communications.”