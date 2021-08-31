USPS Honors Board of Health, ROTM with Forever Stamps

The United States Postal Service dedicated its Forever Stamps in honor of the Revere Board of Health and Revere On The Move during an impressive ceremony Friday on the American Legion Hall Front Lawn.

Director of Public Health Lauren Buck and Revere On The Move Communications Director and Revere CARES Coalition Program Manager Viviana Catano accepted the “Forever Stamp” awards from Charlotte Venditti-Ritson, manager of the Revere Post Offices. The words “Thank You” appear in gold foil between an elegant floral design on the stamps.

Venditti-Ritson said the stamps, designed by Dana Tanamachi, “perfectly state what everybody should think of when Revere on the Move and the Board of Health are mentioned: “Thank You.”

“We would like to take this time to acknowledge the extra effort that the City of Revere Board of Health and Revere on the Move gave when it was needed [during the COVID-19 pandemic],” said Venditti-Ritson. “You were there for the residents of Revere when you were needed most.”

She praised Buck and the Board of Health, stating, “Once the vaccine was available, the Board of Health again stepped up and opened safe and well-managed sites. Access to testing and vaccinations for the City of Revere was outstanding.”

Lauding Revere on the Move, Venditti-Ritson said, “The need for food security was at an all-time high. Revere On The Move was instrumental in getting the word out to residents that food was available. Also Revere On The Move assisted with unemployment and SNAP benefits.”

Mayor Brian Arrigo called the presentation of the Forever Stamps “a momentous day for the City of Revere.”

“I just want to thank the United States Postal Service for their recognition of the work that we’ve done, and more specifically the work that the Board of Health and Revere On The Move have done, in particular through COVID-19,” said Arrigo. “This recognition is really special.

“Our Director of Public Health, Lauren Buck, has done a tremendous job guiding our city through a very challenging time,” credited Arrigo. “And Viviana Catano, from a partner, Mass General – that if we did not have partnerships like those, we would be in a much tougher and more difficult position. I also want to recognize Revere On The Move and our tremendous ambassadors who are here today. The ambassadors have been on the front line over the last year-and-a-half.”

Buck humbly accepted the high honor from the US Postal Service. “It’s really exciting. It’s a huge deal,” she said. “The stamps are awesome, beautiful. It’s a really nice memento, a nice reminder of these last couple of months.”

As for officially being an unsung hero, Buck offered, “I think we’re all just trying to do our jobs. It’s been a hard year for everyone, but we’re just trying to do what we can do to help everyone.”

Catano was proud of the honor bestowed upon her organization. “This is pretty fantastic. Revere On The Move has been working since 2007 to make healthy eating and active living easier for all Revere residents,” said Catano. “I’m glad to see Revere On The Move being recognized for the work that they have done, especially for all the work that was done by Dimple Rana and her team, including Britney So, to make sure that the food boxes were distributed. I’m honored on behalf of everybody who does this work, because Revere On The Move is a collaborative and community-based effort. It’s about residents and leaders – not one person alone could do what it takes.”