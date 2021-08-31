Public Servant of the Month — September: Risa Ferrara

In July, Mayor Arrigo launched the Public Service Honor of the Month Campaign to highlight Revere’s outstanding public service workers for their dedication to making the city a better place. For the month of September, Mayor Arrigo has highlighted school nurse Risa Ferrara.

Q: What do you do in the City?

A: I work at the Garfield Elementary School as a school nurse.

Q: What did you do throughout the pandemic?

A: I have been working since March 2020 with a great group of people which is why I continue to do this work daily. At the beginning of the pandemic all the nurses asked what we could do to help. It was a new learning experience for all of us, but we were ready and willing to do what needed to be done. My day typically starts around 5:30/6am. Each day I gather information on all the new daily cases so that a daily report can be sent to the Emergency Response Team. I also meet weekly with the contract tracing team to discuss what happened over the last week and how we can improve as a city. There is still work to be done but we have come a long way since the beginning. I plan on continuing to do this until the end.

Garfield Elementary School nurse Risa Ferara.

Q: What is your favorite part about working in the city?

A: My favorite part of working in the city is the new relationships I have made over the years. It’s like one big family.

Q: When did you start working in Revere?

A: This is my sixth year working for the city of Revere.

Q: What does public service mean to you?

A: Public Service for me is making sure I always do my best and hope that what I do will make a difference.

Q: What are you excited about for the future of Revere? ​

A: Growing up in Revere, I have seen a lot of changes. I love all the changes that have been made and continue to be made especially all the restaurant choices. I enjoy going out to eat and look forward to more options in the future.