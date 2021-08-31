Nantucket Lightship to Host Labor Fireworks Party and Fundraiser

On Thursday, for a $25 donation to the Nantucket Lightship’s U.S. Lightship Museum Museum (USLM) in East Boston, residents can have a front seat to the Labor Day Fireworks in Boston Harbor aboard Nantucket/LV-112.

Since 2009, Eastie has played host to this national treasure and now the giant red lightship and the ship recently returned back to the Boston Harbor Shipyard and Marina after months of restoration work at a drydock in Chelsea.

According to USLM leader Robert Mannino, Jr. the program for the fireworks will begin at 6 p.m.

“Anyone who wants to reserve a spot and join us on Nantucket/LV-112’s weather deck, with friends and family, to watch a spectacular fireworks display in Boston’s inner harbor,” said Mannino. “Nantucket/LV-112’s berth has one of the best views of Boston’s vibrant city skyline from the East Boston waterfront.”

Mannino said guests can bring a picnic supper, their favorite beverages, and a beach or lawn chairs to sit on the decks of Nantucket/LV-112, which will remain at the dock.

“We’ll supply the ship, panoramic views and lively music,” said Mannino. “The ship’s powerful rotating light beacon will be activated just before the fireworks begin.”

While the USLM will provide the views Mannino said the evening will also give the museum a chance to show off its restoration progress.

“Plus, this is a fundraising event for LV-112, for which we still have much work to do,” he said. “The ship’s restoration solely depends on the generous contributions of corporations, private foundations, federal, state and municipal grants, maritime enthusiasts and individuals such as you.”

Mannino said tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-boston-harbor-fireworks-from-nantucket-lightshiplv-112-tickets-167354930101.

In 1989, the lightship was declared a National Historic Landmark (NHL). Since then there has been a push locally to restore the historic Nantucket Lightship, also known as Lightship No. 112 or simply LV-112.

Mannino, Jr. said the latest phase to historically restore the Nantucket Lightship was jointly funded by grants from the City of Boston’s Community Preservation Act and a National Park Service “Save America’s Treasures” grant.

Mannino said the remainder of restoration will be accomplished at the Nantucket’s berth.

“Upon completion of this phase, LV-112’s rehabilitation will be approximately 70 percent completed,” said Mannino. “The most critical and comprehensive portion of LV-112’s structural restoration is virtually done. However, there is still a lot of interior restoration needed, which involves mostly cleaning, prep and painting. Also a moderate amount of structural and mechanical restoration work needs to be done.”

It is estimated that approximately $2.3 million will be needed to complete LV-112’s restoration and preservation.