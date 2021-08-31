MVES Nurses Work as Part of Interdisciplinary Team in Caring for Individuals

They say home is where the heart is. Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) nurses know this holds true for so many older adults so in turn they work tirelessly to help keep consumers living safely in their own homes in the 11 communities served by the agency. Nurses are a key component of the MVES interdisciplinary care team and work day-to-day in coordination with the other professional caregivers employed by MVES as well as healthcare providers in short-term rehabilitation facilities, hospitals, adult day health centers, and other organizations throughout the region.

“Our nurses strive every day to provide the very best care for consumers and they offer vital support, resources and education to family caregivers,” says Roza Budilovsky, nurse manager for MVES. “No two situations are the same so our nurses work hard to ensure that each individual care plan is customized to the unique needs of each consumer we serve.”

Not only does MVES play an important role in supporting older adults living at home, they serve as a critical bridge in helping consumers to return home safely after a hospital or short-term rehabilitation stay. “Our nurses are able to support even very complex cases where consumers are dealing with myriad health concerns or housing challenges,” stresses Budilovsky. She points out that her team adapted quickly to the added challenges of providing in-home care during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic by leveraging additional technology and increased communication.

As part of the interdisciplinary team, MVES nurses act as a care advisors and work in partnership with MVES care managers and each individual to complete a comprehensive needs assessment and a person-centered care plan that addresses the older adult’s specific needs, personal goals, and necessary services. The care team will continue to work with the individual on an ongoing basis for as long as services are needed.

Diane Manganaro, a family caregiver from Melrose, shares that her mother Sarah Pollack has been with MVES for over 15 years and remains living independently in the single family home Diane grew up in, also in Melrose. “It’s a huge testament to the nurses and other team members at MVES that at 100 years old, my mother has been able to remain living in her beloved home,” Manganaro says. “The nurses and other professional caregivers have helped make my mother’s home safe and put in round-the-clock supports to enable her to stay at home – home health aides, adaptive equipment, Meals on Wheels and much more. There have been so many things MVES nurses have been helpful with and their comprehensive approach has brought me tremendous peace of mind as my mother’s primary caregiver.”

The longevity of MVES nurses’ tenure and their passion for working with older adults adds tremendous value to the agency, Budilovsky shares. “Our nurses are deeply committed to helping people age in place safely and with dignity. I am constantly impressed with their dedication, knowledge and responsiveness,” she states.

“I am so grateful to have reached out to MVES for help with my mother,” Manganaro adds. “Without them, I am not sure where we would be right now. I strongly suggest contacting MVES if you need help with an aging parent or loved one. They are truly lifesavers.”

To learn more about Mystic Valley Elder Services programs, please call (781) 324-7705 or visit www.mves.org.