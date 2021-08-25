News Briefs

Fiore’s Market to Close for Good on Aug. 28

Fiore’s Market, the well-known, family-run, specialty grocery store located at 172 Revere St., will permanently close its doors on Aug. 28.

On Fiore’s Market Facebook page, the family wrote, “After 43 years in business we have made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently. We will be liquidating all stock through our last day on August 28th. It has been our privilege to serve the city of Revere and watch generations of families grow up in this community. Thank you to all of our customers for your support and patronage throughout the years.”

Council Offers Tribute to Former City Councillor Margaret O’Hara-Shanahan

The City Council observed a moment of silence in memory of Margaret P. “Peggy” O’Hara-Shanahan, the first woman to serve on the Revere City Council.

Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino presented the Resolution of Condolence in tribute to Mrs. O’Hara-Shanahan.

Giannino said former Councillor O’Hara-Shanahan rendered faithful and honorable public service to the citizens of Revere.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the O’Hara family during this most difficult time,” said Giannino.

Council Remembers Tina Hinojosa in Tribute at Council Meeting

Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito led a tribute to Tina Hinojosa during Monday’s Council meeting. Ms. Hinojosa died on Aug. 13 at the age of 45.

“Last week, our community suffered a great loss,” said Morabito. “It was felt throughout the city and neighboring cities. There was a fatal accident in Winthrop, and we lost our resident, my friend, Tina Hinojosa. She overcame some struggles and was on a great path to success.

“She was a yoga instructor. She was a kind person. Everyone who met her was able to connect with her. Her personality gravitated toward everyone. It made it easy to be her friend. You would talk to her for five minutes and it felt like you knew her for years. And to find a person that was so charismatic, energetic, kind like Tina – it’s hard to find someone like that. So, I can understand why we all suffered such a great loss and why everyone’s in so much pain.

“On behalf of the City Council, I’d like to offer our condolences to the Hinojosa family, the Parlante family, and the Lauria family,” said Morabito.

City Council Approves Early Voting for Revere Elections

The City Council approved Election Commission Diane Colella’s request to have the city implement early voting for the Revere local elections on Sept. 14 and Nov. 2.

“Early voting would be held at Revere City Hall for the Sept. 14 and Nov. 2 elections,” said Colella. “For the September preliminary, it would start on Saturday, Sept. 4 and it would end on Friday, Sept. 10. It would not include the Labor Day holiday.”

Colella said early voting for the Nov. 2 election would start on Oct. 23 and run through Oct. 29.

Council Approves Mayor’s Request for Costa Park Designation

The City Council approved a request from Mayor Brian Arrigo to designate Costa Park for conservation and recreational use in perpetuity.

City Clerk Ashley Melnik read the Resolution which explained that by permanently designating the park for such uses would allow the City to apply for grants from such programs as the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund for park renovation purposes.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, in whose ward the park is situated, asked the Council to approve the request, stating that “in order for us to get this money, we have to make this parkland in perpetuity.”

Novoselsky noted that the park is named of United States war veteran Gabriel Costa.

John Shue Appointed to Conservation Commission

The City Council approved Mayor Brian Arrigo’s appointment of John Shue to the Conservation Commission at its meeting Monday.

Shue said he has worked in the power generation business for the last 30 years. For the last decade, he has managed a hydroelectric company in New England.

“I have a lot of familiarity with wetlands, rivers, lakes, stormwater plans, shoreline restoration,” said Shue.

City Council President Anthony Zambuto told Shue that he was “very grateful” for his service on the Commission. “You certainly have the qualifications and we’re lucky to have you step forward, so thank you,” said Zambuto.

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna said she was impressed with Shue’s background in conservation-related matters.

“We really need people that are knowledgeable to save our marshlands and wetlands,” said McKenna.

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers told Shue, “I’m very impressed with your background, and that’s coming from someone that represents an area that’s comprised of an ocean, a river, and many marsh acres.”

Appointments Sub-Committee Arthur Guinasso said he received the highest praise from a former city official for Shue.

“I think you’re going to be a great fit with our community,” said Guinasso. “I think you’re going to do a great job. We thank you for coming forward with your service to us.”