Addison Ulwick Wins MLB Pitch Hit and Run Regionals at Fenway Park

Addison Ulwick of Revere finished in first place overall in the MLB Pitch Hit and Run regional competition held Aug. 14 at Fenway Park.

Addison took first place in the pitching, hitting, and baserunning contests in the girls’ 9-10-year-old division. Addison showed her speed in starting from second base and running to home plate on the 90-feet basepaths.

Addison had the honor of receiving her award at a pre-game ceremony with Red Sox mascot Wally the Green Monster on the field, while her photo, her name, and her hometown (Revere) were displayed on the large message board at the ballpark.

“It was just such an amazing experience,” said Aimee Ulwick. “Being on the field, running the bases – she just did awesome. It was a great moment.”

Addison and her mother, Aimee, were also guests for the Orioles-Red Sox game in which Chris Sale returned to the Red Sox pitching rotation and led the Sox to a victory.

Addison is considered the Boston Red Sox “team champion” and is in contention for a trip to the MLB World Series for the national finals of the Pitch Hit and Run Contest.