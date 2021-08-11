Roncevich Begins His Campaign for Ward 3 Seat on City Council

Michael Roncevich, a 2020 graduate of Revere High School, has launched his campaign for the Ward 3 seat on the Revere City Council.

At 19, Roncevich is the youngest candidate in this fall’s municipal election. He is the son of Steve and Esma Roncevich of Pitcairn Street.

The Ronceviches are rightfully proud and excited about their son’s entry into electoral politics.

“For a young person, he’s very ambitious and the people that are his age relate to him and he’s going to get things done because since he was a little kid, he always pushed and pushed, and we tried to mold him in a way that he always wanted to help somebody,” said Mr. Roncevich, the former president of the Revere Little League who coached his two sons, Michael and Matthew, in the league. “He loves this community and this ward, and I think he’ll do a lot for this city. For a 19-year-old person, it’s unbelievable.”

A Local Product

Michael Roncevich attended Lincoln Elementary, Rumney Marsh Academy, and Revere High School. He played Little League Baseball, Pop Warner football, and high school football.

He was the vice president of the RHS Class of 2020 and ran his own sneaker business (Drip Inc.) while in high school. He also operates an exterior painting business.

Michael is entering his sophomore year at UMass/Amherst where he has a double major in Computer Science and Operations Information Management. He will be living on campus this fall after spending a year in remote learning due to the pandemic.

Roncevich has worked on local campaigns and is aware that Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino first won the election to the City Council while she was a student at Salem State University.

“That was awesome to see Jessica running for office as a college student and winning an election as well,” said Michael

His older brother, Matthew, 25, is a graduate of Syracuse University and has a position in marketing at a Boston law firm.

“My brother has been a big, positive influence on me,” said Michael. “When Barack Obama was running for President, he and I would watch the debates together and that’s when I really first found a passion and interest for politics.”

The Campaign in High Gear

Roncevich has been knocking on doors in his neighborhood and is meeting voters throughout the ward.

He is respectful to the other candidates in the race, Albert Terminiello Jr., Anthony Cogliandro, and Wayne Rose.

“I give a lot of respect to anyone who has a similar mindset to me,” said Michael. “Running for office isn’t easy. You put a lot of extra time into your campaign. Whoever has that mindset to try to make change in the city, I give them full respect.

Roncevich said he wants to bring a younger perspective to the City Council.

“I respect the experience and knowledge of the members of the City Council, but I think there is a huge generational gap in our city’s politics,” said Roncevich. “And at the end of the day, Revere is a changing city. People like me, who are growing up in this new generation in the city, understand a lot of these new cultures and new changes that are happening. I want to ensure that younger people have a voice as well. I offer a brand-new perspective to the Council and that motivates me to want to serve in city government. I do want to change the world, that’s my goal. And before you change the world, you have to change your community. And I want to start as soon as possible.

“I want to make lives easier for our citizens and provide a voice for people who don’t have a voice. I have a passion for public service, and I really love our city,” he concluded.