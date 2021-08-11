Housing Stability Resources Available for Revere Residents

Mayor Brian Arrigo and the Revere Office of Housing Stability remind residents of several eviction prevention resources and housing stability programs to help Revere residents who are in need of stable housing opportunities. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended the federal moratorium on evictions, targeting protection in areas at higher risk for COVID-19 transmission. All Revere residents who qualify have the right to stay in their homes under the CDC extension on the eviction moratorium until October 3, 2021. Resources are also consistently updated on www.revere.org/housing.

“We opened Revere Housing Stability Office in 2020 because we know how crucial housing stability is to our city and residents,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “The Housing Stability Office continues to work with residents to find the resources they need because we know strong families are built on stable housing.”

• Take Action to Avoid Eviction: All Revere residents have the right to stay in their home under the CDC extension on the eviction moratorium until October 3, 2021. If you believe you are at risk of eviction, you must fill out a CDC Eviction Protection Declaration form, available on the CDC website, and give it to your landlord. If you have already done so, you do not need to fill out another form. The Declaration Form is also available in a number of languages.

• Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP): Money from federal rental assistance can cover up to 18 months of rent, including unpaid rent incurred during the pandemic and, in some cases, future rent. Arrears payments to tenants are limited to a maximum of $15,000. In most cases, ERAP payments are delivered straight to the housing provider. Rental assistance is unique in that it helps both the tenant and the landlord secure payment for rental properties. If landlords are interested in learning more about rental assistance for their tenants, please check out the Commonwealth’s FAQ. Household eligibility for ERAP assistance is evaluated through the same process as the Rental Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program. Additional details on income eligibility and guidelines are available at www.revere.org/housing.

• Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance Program (ERMA): ERMA can provide rental and mortgage assistance to low-income households who have been impacted by the crisis and may not be eligible for RAFT. RAFT, ERMA may provide up to $10,000 for eligible households to assist with rent or mortgage arrears accrued after April 1, 2020 and/or with upcoming rent or mortgage payments. Learn more about ERMA Area Median Income Information here.

• Rent and Utilities Assistance: The Revere Housing Stability Office is currently assisting Revere residents with the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) application. Program funds can be used only for housing-related expenses such as rental or mortgage arrearages, rental or mortgage stipends, security deposits, first and last month’s rent, utility arrearages, and up to $1,000 in furniture. The utilities limit for the ERAP Program is now $2,500 per household, which is an increase from the prior limit of $1,500 per household. Learn more about eligibility and what the money covers here.

• Access to Legal Services: The City of Revere has partnered with Chelsea Legal Services to create and manage the Revere Legal Clinic to assist those in the community facing evictions and housing issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Revere Legal Clinic will provide holistic legal services to the disenfranchised, economically disadvantaged, disabled, and elderly Revere residents regardless of income level or immigration status. If you face conflict with your landlord or are in danger of losing your housing, please call the number below to review your options. Tenants can find information on what to do if they are facing eviction on the Chelsea Legal Services website or call the office directly at 617-466-3037 to schedule an appointment.

These resources are also available on www.revere.org/housing and will be updated if any information changes. If you have any questions, please reach out to Revere 311 (781-286-8311).