Northeast Metro Tech Thanks Community Leaders for Support of School Building Project Funding

Superintendent David DiBarri wishes to thank community leaders who are requesting the state use federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to help pay for a new Northeast Metro Tech school building.

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson, and Chelsea City Manager Thomas Ambrosino are requesting support for the funding for a new state-of-the-art building.

Gateway City Mayors Shaunna O’Connell of Taunton and Paul Coogan of Fall River are seeking similar spending for the new Bristol Plymouth Regional Technical School in Taunton and for Greater Fall River Vocational Technical High School in Fall River.

These five Gateway City leaders are asking state leaders to commit $300 million of the Commonwealth’s expected $5.3 billion from the American Rescue Act funds.

Northeast Metro Tech is planning a new state-of-the-art facility, which will allow the District to expand from 1,270 students to about 1,600, drastically reducing the District’s student wait list.

The building project is estimated to cost $317.5 million. The grant award from the Massachusetts School Building Authority is estimated to be only $140 million, resulting in a cost to Northeast’s member communities of $177 million. The MSBA is reviewing the proposal and will vote on the final disbursement in August.

Northeast’s 12 sending communities will be responsible for the balance of the costs. Tax impact information for all 12 communities will be available this summer.

DiBarri and fellow superintendents are asking the MSBA to increase its anticipated grant awards to reflect actual costs of these worthy construction projects.

“Urban students should have the same access to receive relevant and rigorous instruction in Career Technical Education, in safe and state-of-the-art facilities, as students in suburban districts,” Superintendent DiBarri said.