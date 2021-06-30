City Council Briefs

Council to recognize COVID-19 ambassadors

At the request of Councillor-at-Large George Rotondo, the Council will award a Certificate of Merit to all of Revere’s COVID-19 vaccine ambassadors.

Rotondo offered the motion at Monday night’s Council meeting.

Rotondo wants increased patrols at Wonderland Marketplace

Councillor-at-Large George Rotondo is asking Chief of Police David Callahan to increase patrols at Wonderland Marketplace “due to complaints by patrons of theft and harassment.”

Rotondo said he was told of a person making verbal threats at one of the businesses in the Marketplace “and making a scene.”

He said there was another person involved in a physical altercation at another business in that shopping area.

“There used to be a [police] detail there and I think they need to put a detail down there and I think the management for Wonderland Marketplace should be the ones paying for it,” said Rotondo.

The Council unanimously approved Rotondo’s request.