News Birthday Bash Fundraiser for Mayor Arrigo by Journal Staff • June 30, 2021 • 0 Comments Last Tuesday, June 22, Mayor Brian Arrigo hosted a reception for Team Arrigo at the Marina At the Wharf. Shown above, sharing a few laughs at the bar are Ralph DeCicco, Ed Deveau, Matt Martelli, Jimmy Nigro and Aklog Limeneh. Mayor Arrigo was all smiles as he addressed a room full of friends and supporters, as he announced the 30 million dollars from the Federal Government to be put back into the City of Revere, from the Corona relief package.