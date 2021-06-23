Turco Hires Jake Letterie as Legislative Aide

Newly elected State Representative Jeffrey Turco announced that Jake Letterie, a lifelong 19th Suffolk District resident, had been hired as his legislative aide at the State House.

“It was extremely important to me to find a legislative aide who had a deep understanding of the district, the issues we face and has lived them each and every day,” said Turco. “Jake meets each of those criteria and then some. As a recent graduate of George Washington University with a long history of leadership and advocacy, Jake brings a unique perspective to my team and will be an asset to all of the residents of the 19th Suffolk District.”

“I am so excited to join Representative Turco to work on behalf of the residents of the 19th Suffolk District,” said Letterie. “Public service is in my blood, and it is truly humbling to be able to work for the district that I have called home for my entire life. I look forward to getting out into the community, to advocate on the issues we all care about and help Representative Turco as he hits the ground running for the 19th Suffolk District.”

Jeffrey Turco was sworn in as the State Representative for the 19th Suffolk District in April after victories in the Democratic Primary and Special General Election.

Representative Turco has a lifelong record of public service. In 2005, Jeffrey was the Special Sheriff and Superintendent of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and starting in 2006 was appointed a Special Assistant Attorney General representing the Agency. Since 2011, Jeffrey has owned and operated the Law Office of Jeffrey Rosario Turco in Chelsea. Working for his community has always been in the forefront for Turco, for two years he served as Town Council President in Winthrop and a School Committee member. Jeffrey resides in Winthrop with his wife, the former Melissa Carbone, and their six children.