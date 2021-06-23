New Revere Health/Recreation Space May Be in the Works

Is there a new health and recreation facility in Revere’s future?

Councillor-at-Large Gerry Visconti made that inquiry to Revere Finance Director Richard Viscay during the Ways and Means Subcommittee meeting Monday Visconti had noticed a “health and wellness center” item in the budget.

“Can you elaborate a little bit on that?” Visconti asked Viscay.

“We have put out an RFP (Request For Proposal] for a recreational and wellness facility for the city and we’ve received one bid to get some recreational space that’s being negotiated now with a lease,” responded Viscay. “The numbers that are in the capital project reflect what I believe will be the cost of being able to secure a new building for us to have a wellness and a recreation center. It’s our hope to use the American Recovery Act funds to fund that operation, but we’re still working through the details with the government to make sure we can do it. We may be able to fund it through a revenue replacement as well.”