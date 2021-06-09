Anthony D’Ambrosio Will Run for Re-Election

Though he has not yet pulled his nomination papers, School Committee member Anthony D’Ambrosio said he will be a candidate for re-election to the board this fall.

“We’re going full steam ahead,” said D’Ambrosio.

The 25-year-old Yale graduate topped the ticket in his first run for School Committee in the 2019 city election with an impressive total of 5,318 votes.

Incumbents Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo, Susan J. Gravellese, and Frederick A. Sannella have pulled their nomination papers. Candidates Vanessa J. Biasella, Jacqueline Chavez, and John F. Kingston have also pulled nomination papers.

Incumbents Carol Tye and Michael Ferrante have not pulled nomination papers as of Tuesday.

Candidates have until July 27 to file nomination papers with the Election Department.