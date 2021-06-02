Marijuana Delivery License Available to Qualifying Applicants

The Cannabis Control Commission (Commission) is pleased to announce that Certified Economic Empowerment Applicants and Social Equity Program Participants can now apply for pre-certification and licensure for a second delivery license type—Marijuana Delivery Operator licenses – through the Massachusetts Cannabis Industry Portal (MassCIP). The availability of the Marijuana Delivery Operator license is a major development to the agency’s ongoing commitment to ensure meaningful participation in the legal industry by individuals who have been disproportionately impacted by previous marijuana prohibition, as well as efforts to combat unregulated cannabis delivery happening throughout the Commonwealth.

“I applaud the Commissioners, staff, and members of the public who envisioned this license type and worked hard to streamline the application and make it as accessible as possible,” said Commission Executive Director Shawn Collins. “Our delivery policies and procedures will only bolster Massachusetts’ reputation as a role model for states looking to incorporate equity into cannabis legalization and ensure public safety.”

As it launches the Marijuana Delivery Operator application in MassCIP, the Commission is also assisting applicants by publishing a Delivery Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document that helps applicants and the public navigate the submission and review process. Massachusetts residents can locate the FAQ by visiting MassCannabisControl.com and following the “Applicants and Licensee” constituent pathway to “Adult-Use Licensees/Frequently Asked Questions” or looking under “Public Documents.”

After opening up pre-certification and license applications for the Marijuana Courier (formerly known as Delivery-Only) businesses last May, the Commission approved the creation of Marijuana Delivery Operator licenses during its 2020 regulatory review process. Qualifying Microbusinesses also can offer delivery service upon receiving a Delivery Endorsement from the Commission.

For a minimum of three years, the Commission’s delivery license types are exclusively available to businesses controlled by, and with majority ownership comprised of, Certified Economic Empowerment Priority Applicants or Social Equity Program Participants. Under the Commission’s regulations, the exclusivity period begins the date the first Marijuana Delivery Operator receives a notice to commence operations.

Marijuana Delivery Operator licenses, which were created in direct response to a robust public hearing and public comment process in 2020, enable businesses to wholesale finished marijuana products from Marijuana Cultivators and Marijuana Product Manufacturers, white-label, or affix the branding name and/or logo of a Marijuana Establishment, and sell those products directly to consumers, among other functions. Along with the Commission’s typical testing, packaging, and labeling safeguards, licensees will be required to comply with stringent public safety regulations to warehouse inventory, as well as other protections such as a minimum of two Marijuana Establishment Agents in any vehicle that undertakes delivery service, and the use of body cameras when carrying out the delivery, with certain privacy restrictions and notifications.

Currently, more than 400 applicants are eligible for the Commission’s delivery licenses, between 122 Certified Economic Empowerments Applicants and nearly 300 Social Equity Program Participants from cohorts one and two. Already the Commission has approved one final license and seven provisional licenses for Marijuana Couriers and pre-certified 62 applicants for that license type.

Under the Commission’s regulations, licensed delivery service will be able to occur within:

• A municipality which the delivery licensee has identified as its place of business;

• Any municipality which allows for adult-use retail within its borders; or

• Any municipality that has notified the Commission that delivery may operate within its borders.

• For more information about Marijuana Delivery Operators, call the Commission at 774-415-0200, email [email protected], or follow the agency on Facebook and Twitter.