Arrigo Credits Faith Leaders for Their Efforts During COVID-19

Mayor Brian Arrigo thanked leaders in Revere’s religious community for their efforts and partnerships during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of his opening remarks at a Revere Interfaith Prayer Event broadcast live May 27 on Revere TV.

Arrigo said for the past 18 months faith leaders of all congregations in the city were invited to monthly meetings with him and the city’s emergency response staff.

“We have learned a lot from each other and we’ve created lasting connections throughout our entire city,” said Arrigo. “I am extremely proud of the work that we have done over the last year, but it could not have been done without the faith leaders of Revere and their ability to share resources with thousands of our community members.”

Arrigo expressed optimism for the future as residents receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. “The vaccine has given us so much hope and for that I am truly, truly thankful,” said the mayor. “The work that we’ve done in furthering relationships with the faith leaders in our city is apparent and it’s apparent in tonight’s event. This is a moment to reflect on the year and pray with our community for a safe transition to summer,” concluded Arrigo.

Dr. Derya Honca, of the Association of Islamic Charitable Projects (AICP), also spoke at the Interfaith Event, delivering an inspiring message of unity and hope for peace in the world.

“Let us hold this event that expresses our community solidarity in the face of the COVID pandemic and all the stresses and problems that have come along with it,” said Dr. Honca. “Let us achieve the strengths that come with solidarity by speaking with one voice. Let us dwell on what unites us and speak only in ways that will benefit all of us. COVID may prove to have had blessings interwoven among its many calamities if we can recognize these lessons in common humanity and apply them in other areas of our public and private lives.”

Rabbi Lior Nevo, Chaplain at the Jack Satter House, expressed the hope that people “will continue to come together both in times of joy and in times of sorrow to beautify our world.”

Also delivering remarks at the Interfaith Event were the Rev. John Sheridan of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Revere, Tarek Abdualla of AICP, and Imam Abrahim Sayar, Chaplain at Boston Children’s Hospital.