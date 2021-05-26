Ice Cream Shop Proposal Will Go to Zoning Committee

The City Council discussed a plan by Malden resident Rod Rivera to open an ice cream and smoothie shop at 54 Yeamans St. in Revere before sending the matter to the Council’s Zoning Subcommittee.

Rivera, the construction supervisor and designer of the proposed business, told the Council that the business owner would like to open a stand with ice cream, milk shakes, and slush on the list of available items.

“It’s not something that’s going to create a large amount of crowds, since it’s a small place where the design is to keep the equipment inside and just be able to have the customers from a slide-in window,” said Rivera. “The customers will not be able to come into the facility itself.”

When Council President Anthony Zambuto asked if there were any proponents or opponents of the ice cream shop, City Clerk Ashley Melnik said there had been one letter of opposition received from a neighbor at 6 Vane St. Melnik read the letter aloud from the neighbor.

The neighbor, through an attorney, wrote that she opposed the proposed zoning change for the location.

“The property in question is directly across the street from 6 Vane St. and parking is extremely limited on both Yeamans Street and Vane Street in that area,” wrote the neighbor. “In addition an ice cream shop’s hours would most likely extend to the evening hours, creating a lot of foot and car traffic during the normally quiet evening time. Trash would also be a concern as well.

“In closing, this ice cream shop belongs in a business district, not in a residential district,” concluded the neighbor.

Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe said there were residents in the neighborhood that expressed to him their opposition to the ice cream shop, citing traffic and parking concerns.

“I would have a tough time supporting this,” said Keefe.

Councillor-at-Large George Rotondo said the proposed location once housed a candy store while “parking [for customers] would be over by the old McKinley School.”

“But I’m going to support the ward councillor [Keefe] on this one,” said Rotondo. “But I do want to let you know historically that used to be candy store.”

Following the discussion, Zambuto referred the matter to the Zoning Subcommittee.