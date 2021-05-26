DCR Seeks Lifeguards for Summer Season

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) has announced that the agency is actively recruiting individuals to become a lifeguard at DCR-managed inland and coastal waterfronts, and deep water swimming pools in Central and Eastern Massachusetts. DCR lifeguards are professional rescuers who are trained to prevent injuries, and respond in the event of an emergency to help save a life. As part of a team, lifeguards must work together calmly and efficiently to manage potential crisis situations and ensure the safety of all visitors at DCR-managed waterfronts. DCR lifeguards make a difference and enjoy a fulfilling summer job while earning $17 per hour, or $18 per hour for head lifeguards.

“Every year, Massachusetts residents and visitors travel to DCR beaches, lakes, ponds, and pools seeking relief from the summer heat and time with friends and family outdoors,” said DCR Commissioner Jim Montgomery. “DCR lifeguards are absolutely critical to ensuring the public can safely enjoy our popular swimming locations, and make a real difference by dedicating their summer days to safeguarding the public.”

In order to be considered for a DCR lifeguard position, applicants must be at least 16 years of age, must complete lifeguard training, and must be certified in first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The agency trains and certifies its lifeguards prior to opening designated swimming areas, and provides certification free of charge to those who commit to working with DCR.

Furthermore, candidates must be able to complete the following:

•A timed 500 yard swim; and,

•Recover a 10-pound object in 9-12 feet of water.

DCR is currently recruiting in Central and Eastern Massachusetts with a focus on the Boston Metro area, North of Boston to Salisbury, and South of Boston to the Cape and the Islands. Candidate training and certification dates and locations in these areas can be found below. Please note, all interested candidates must register with DCR aquatics staff to be placed in the appropriate course before arriving.

Boston Region:

• May 22 – Connell Pool in Weymouth, Lifeguard and CPR Recertifications;

• May 28 and 30 – Somerville YMCA in Somerville, Lifeguard Certification;

• June 12 – Connell Pool, Weymouth, Lifeguard and CPR Recertifications, if needed; and

• May 11 & 22 – Somerville YMCA in Somerville, CPR Recertifications.

Region:

• May 20 – Swampscott YMCA in Swampscott, Lifeguard Recertifications;

• May 23 and 27 – Haverhill YMCA in Haverhill, Lifeguard Certification;

• May 27 – Swampscott YMCA in Swampscott, Lifeguard Recertifications;

• May 28 and 30 – Somerville YMCA in Somerville, Lifeguard Certification;

• June 5 – Somerville YMCA in Somerville, Lifeguard Recertifications;

• June 7 and 10 – North Shore Swim Club Partnership in Medford, Lifeguard Certification (Tentative); and,

• June 11 and 13 – Somerville YMCA in Somerville, Lifeguard Certification.

Interested individuals can apply online and are strongly encouraged to call Jim Esposito at (857) 214-0400 or visit the DCR’s lifeguarding webpage and recruitment flyer, where certification dates and locations, application information, and lifeguard requirements can be found.