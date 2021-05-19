Keller Williams Revere Volunteers Provide the City With Extra Hands to Complete City Projects

Special to the Journal

Keller Williams Revere associates chose to “Give Where They Live” as part of RED Day, Keller Williams’ annual day of service on Thursday, May 13, 2021 dedicated to Renewing, Energizing and Donating to local communities.

As part of the RED Day effort Keller Williams Revere spent the day with:

Michael Hinojosa, Director of Parks and Recreation and Charlie Guiffrida, Asst Director of Parks and Recreation at the Revere Youth Center located at 150 Beach St painting the exterior of the building;

Ralph DeCicco, Coordinator and Chair of Revere’s Commission on Disabilities and Dimple Rana, Director of Healthy Community Initiatives at the League of Special Needs building located at 200 Winthrop St cleaned out the basement to make way for refrigeration units for the food pantry which is run out of the building;

Elle Baker, Open Space and Environmental Planning cleaning and painting the underpasses on Malden and Sargent St

“RED Day is built on the belief that people can and should come together to achieve extraordinary things to help others,” said George Gatteny, Team Leader – Keller Williams Revere. “With Covid preventing projects from being completed last year, this RED Day was even more important and needed.”

The City of Revere is incredibly thankful to Keller Williams Revere for their efforts during RED Day,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “The leadership and teamwork displayed by the Keller Williams team on RED Day showed the impact great community partners can have when people come together and work as a team for the greater good.”

For more information about RED Day, visit https://headquarters.kw.com/red-day/.

Keller Williams Revere located at 8 Pleasant Street, Revere is a full-service real estate firm with 80 sales associates.