From the City Council Chambers

Council Approves Free Cash Transfers

The City Council unanimously approved four standard “free cash” transfers as requested by Revere Finance Director Richard Viscay, who appeared at the meeting via a Zoom call from South Dakota:

The transfers approved separately were as follows:

• $199,373 to the General Fund Stabilization Fund from General Fund free cash;

• $265,832 to the Capital Improvement Stabilization Fund from General Fund free cash;

• $250,000 to the OPED Trust Fund from General Fund free cash; and

• $98,294 to the Water and Sewer Stabilization Fund from Water and Sewer free cash.

Mayor Proposes Six Appointees for City’s Board of Elder Affairs

Mayor Brian Arrigo has submitted the names of six residents for consideration for appointment to the Revere Board of Elder Affairs.

The residents to be considered by the Council’s Appointments Subcommittee are Rosalie Gaffney, Frank Schettino, Len Piazza, Mary Vigliotta, Richard Fernandez, and William Reedy.

Chair Arthur Guinasso and his committee members will confer with the proposed appointees individually at their next meeting on May 24.