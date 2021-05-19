Council Defeats Rotondo Motion on Federal Marijuana Legislation

The City Council defeated handily a motion by Councillor-at-Large George Rotondo that sought to request Revere’s federal delegation to support legislation to legalize marijuana nationally.

“The motion speaks for itself,” said Rotondo.

But the Council wanted no part of supporting the measure.

“I just want to go on record for a ‘no’ here,” said Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe.

“Councillor Keefe is on the record as opposed,” reported Council President Anthony Zambuto.

“Mr. President, I would like to be on the record as opposed as well,” said Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino.

“I as well,” added Councillors-at-Large Gerry Visconti and Steven Morabito.

“I think it might be unanimous here,” said Zambuto who then banged the gavel signaling the defeat of Rotondo’s motion.

“Was that a no?” asked Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky.

“Do you want to do a roll call?” asked Zambuto. “Let’s go to a roll call.”

Rotondo said a roll call vote was not necessary. “I trust you, Mr. President,” said Rotondo. “The votes aren’t there. It’s going to pass at the federal level anyway.”

Every councillor voted against the measure, except Rotondo, who chimed in, “Absolutely yes. We have it passed at the state level. That’s why I support it at the federal level.”

Massachusetts is one of 36 states who have approved the use of medicinal marijuana or marijuana for recreational use.