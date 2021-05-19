City Drops Below 3% COVID Positivity Rate

The City of Revere Board of Health was informed that Revere’s positivity rate has dropped to 2.8%, the lowest number since the state started tracking this data at a municipal level. As of today, May 14, 41% of Revere residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of 5% since last week. 55% of Revere residents have now received their first dose. The City launched its www.revere.org/vaccine page last week, where residents can stay up-to-date with vaccination data, mobile vaccination clinics, and resources.

“Watching case numbers decrease and vaccination numbers increase shows our hard work pays off,” said Lauren Buck, Director of Public Health. “Although we are excited to see more folks vaccinated, we still have a long way to go. Residents are always welcome to call our COVID hotline [781-286-8182] to learn more about the vaccine. The only way we can get back to normalcy is if we reach herd immunity, but we need your help in getting hard-to-reach residents informed about the safety of the vaccine.”

To celebrate and inspire the rising vaccination numbers, Mayor Brian Arrigo announced last week that he is planning a month of festivities this summer for fully vaccinated residents. This program, aptly named “Revere’s Rockin’ Rebound,” will launch the first week of June. Event preparation is currently in progress with the City of Revere Parks and Recreation Department and updates will be announced late next week.

The East Boston Neighborhood Health Center continues to vaccinate at the Wonderland ballroom.