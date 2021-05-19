Chelsea Curves Construction Look-Ahead Through May 29

This is a brief overview of construction operations and traffic impacts for the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work, temporary ramp and street closures, and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

Route 1 Traffic Impacts

Route 1 Northbound:

•Beginning at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, 5/12 to Saturday, 5/15, the 24-hour work zone on Route 1 northbound will shift from the right lane to the center lane over the Chelsea Viaduct. The work zone shift will allow for overnight paving operations in the center lane. During this period, the right and left lanes of Route 1 northbound will remain open during peak commute hours and at least one northbound lane will remain open during overnight hours.

•Approaching the Tobin Bridge from Boston, the work zone begins in the right lane. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.).

Route 1 Southbound:

•Beginning at 9 p.m. on Monday, 5/17 to Thursday, 5/20, the 24-hour work zone on Route 1 southbound will shift from the right lane to the center lane where it passes over the Chelsea Viaduct. The work zone shift will allow for overnight paving operations in the center lane and exact timing is dependent on favorable weather conditions. During daytime hours, the right and left lanes of Route 1 southbound will remain open.

•During overnight hours from Monday, 5/17 to Thursday, 5/20, all three lanes of Route 1 southbound will be closed and drivers will be detoured around the work zone via Everett Avenue.

*During these overnight lane closures, a signed traffic detour will guide drivers to exit Route 1 at Carter Street, travel on Carter Street to Everett Avenue, turn left onto Everett Avenue, and turn right onto the Everett Avenue on-ramp to rejoin the highway.

•On Thursday, 5/20, the 24-hour work zone on Route 1 southbound will shift from the center lane to the left lane over the Chelsea Viaduct. The work zone shift will allow for overnight paving operations in the left lane. During this period, the right and center lanes of Route 1 southbound will remain open during peak commute hours.

•Approaching the Chelsea Curves from the North Shore, the work zone is in the median. 2 of 3 travel lanes are open during the daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.).

Local Street Closures

•There are no scheduled local street closures during this look ahead period.

Work Hours

•Most work will occur during daytime working hours (7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) on weekdays. Some work will take place on a 2nd shift (2 p.m. – 1 a.m.) and overnight hours (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) and on Saturdays (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.).

Description of Scheduled Work

•Route 1 Northbound: Work includes installing strip seal joint, solid snow fence, milling, paving and rumble strip.

•Route 1 Southbound: Work includes installing solid snow fence, milling, paving and rumble strip.

•Under-Viadcut & Street/Parking Lots: Work includes installing Fire Standpipe, drainage, underground electrical, grading parking lots, installing curb, placing sidewalks, painting, underdeck lighting and landscaping.

Travel Tips

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The contractors are coordinating with local event organizers and police to provide awareness and manage traffic during events. For your awareness, there will be no events at the TD Garden during this look ahead schedule.