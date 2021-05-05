Giannino Will Not Seek Re-Election to the Council

Special to the Journal

The following is a statement from Ms. Jessica A. Giannino:

“For the first time in many years, I will not be a candidate for re-election to the Revere City Council in the municipal election later this year. It is hard to believe that 10 years have gone by since I was first elected in 2012. Since then, I am so proud to have worked on a variety of issues that have made an impact on the City of Revere of its residents. From early casino discussions to working on the new overlay district for what will be a beautiful Suffolk Downs mixed use development to strengthening ordinances surrounding billboards and a ban on plastic bags, it has been the honor of a lifetime to work on so many different projects that will leave a lasting imprint on the City of Revere. As this chapter closes, it is bittersweet to say goodbye to the City Council, but I will continue on to the next chapter working to serve Revere in my new capacity in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. It has been a great adjustment over the last few months, and I look forward to continue fighting for my beloved hometown at the state level. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all of my supporters who have believed in me since day one – from that first campaign in the Summer of 2011 – and who are still behind me today. To my family, especially my dad and my grandmother – thank you for always supporting my dreams and believing in me. Although this year is not a state-wide election year, I am gearing up for re-election to the House in 2022. Until then, I look forward to working hard every day to make the residents of Revere proud.”