Temporary Right-Lane Closure on Route 1 Southbound

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced that it will be implementing a 24/7 closure of the right lane on Route 1 southbound in the area where it passes through the Chelsea Viaduct portion of the combined Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project in Chelsea and Boston. The closure began on Monday, April 12, and is scheduled to continue through Friday, May 7.

The right-lane closure will allow crews to complete construction and paving operations such as removing temporary asphalt and waterproofing, milling and paving, and striping of the roadway. The two other travel lanes on Route 1 southbound will remain open throughout the closure period during peak travel times.

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone.

Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

For additional information, please see https://www.mass.gov/tobin-bridgechelsea-curves-rehabilitation-project.