Construction Update: Chelsea Curves Construction Look-Ahead Through May 1

This is a brief overview of construction operations and traffic impacts for the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work, temporary ramp and street closures, and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

Route 1 Southbound Lane Taking (04/12-05/07)

•From Monday, 4/12, through Friday, 5/07 Route 1 Southbound where it passes through the Chelsea Viaduct portion of the combined Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project will experience 24/7 closure of the right lane. The two other lanes will remain open throughout the closure period during peak travel times.

•The right lane closure will assist in completing work in removing temporary asphalt, waterproofing, milling and paving, and stripping the roadway.

Route 1 Traffic Impacts

•Route 1 Northbound: Approaching the Tobin Bridge from Boston, the work zone begins in the right lane. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.).

•Route 1 Southbound: Approaching the Chelsea Curves from the North Shore, the work zone is in the median. 2 of 3 travel lanes are open during the daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.).

•From Monday, 4/19 through Friday, 4/23 Route 1 Southbound where it passes through the Chelsea Viaduct portion of the combined Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project will experience full nighttime closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*The detour for these closures will be that southbound traffic will exit Route 1 at Carter Street, travel on Carter Street to Everett Avenue, turn left onto Everett Avenue, and turn right onto the Everett Avenue on-ramp.

Local Street Closures

•There are no street closures scheduled during this look-ahead period.

Work Hours

•Most work will occur during daytime working hours (7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) on weekdays. Some work will take place on a 2nd shift (2 p.m. – 1 a.m.) and overnight hours (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) and on Saturdays (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.).

Description of Scheduled Work

•Route 1 Northbound: Installation of strip seal joints, guardrails, and snow fence, waterproofing roads, and milling and paving of road.

•Route 1 Southbound: The installation of fiber optic, rumble strip, and snow fence, removal of temporary asphalt, waterproofing roads, and milling and paving roads.

•Under-viadcut & Street/Parking Lots: Installation of Fire Standpipe, excavation for curb and sidewalk installation, and place sidewalk and set curb.

For more information about the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project, please visit the project website at mass.gov/tobin-bridgechelsea-curves-rehabilitation-project.

Completed Work

All remaining work is within the Chelsea Viaduct portion of the job. Work continues on the reconstruction of parking lots underneath the Chelsea Viaduct.

Travel Tips

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones. The contractors are coordinating with local event organizers and police to provide awareness and manage traffic during events. For your awareness, there will be no events at the TD Garden during this look ahead schedule.