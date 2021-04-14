News Turco Sworn in as State Representative by Journal Staff • April 14, 2021 • 0 Comments Gov. Charlie Baker administers the oath of office to Jeffrey Rosario Turco as the new state representative for the 19th Suffolk District that includes a portion of Revere. Also pictured at the inauguration ceremony at the State House is Mr. Turco’s wife, Melissa Turco. The proud family of State Rep. Jeffrey Rosario Turco attended his official inauguration ceremony at the State House in Boston. Jeffrey Turco and Melissa Turco are pictured with their six children, (front row) Matteo Turco, Grace Turco, Dominic Turco, and Sonny Turco; (back row) Mary Turco and Joseph Turco.